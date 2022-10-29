Biden to attend G-20 summit, yet unclear if he will meet Xi

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to travel to Indonesia next month to attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies, the White House said Friday, while noting that information on bilateral engagements will be "forthcoming." Attention is growing on whether Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the fringes of the G-20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, to be held for two days from Nov. 15. The talks, if realized, will be their first in-person meeting since Biden took office in January last year. The visit will be part of Biden's three-leg trip that will also take him to E...