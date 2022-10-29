Police drive mobster 500 km to avoid yakuza public transport attack

Newsfrom Japan

A mobster arrested for allegedly murdering a prominent fast-food businessman in 2013 was driven some 500 kilometers Friday from a Fukuoka Prefecture prison to a Kyoto police station for questioning, with police apparently avoiding public transport to protect him from other yakuza attack. It took a convoy of police cars around 11 hours to transport Yukio Tanaka, 56, to Kyoto from the prison where he was serving time for an assault in 2018. The vehicle carrying Tanaka, a senior member of a gangster group linked with the Kudo-kai crime syndicate, arrived at the police station in Kyoto shortly aft...