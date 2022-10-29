Soccer: Late Kawasaki win takes title race with Marinos to last day

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders Yokohama F Marinos ended their two-game losing run but a late win for second-place Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday ensured the J-League first-division title race will go down to the final day of the season. Marinos, starting the day on 62 points and two ahead of Kawasaki, cruised past Urawa Reds 4-1 at home thanks to a brace each from Brazilian forwards Elber and Anderson Lopes. It meant Kawasaki had to win their home match against Vissel Kobe to keep their hopes alive. Kawasaki's winner did arrive with just six minutes left on the clock after Yu Kobayashi was adjudged to have been foule...