Kirin to export premium Fuji whisky to Singapore amid weaker yen

Kirin Brewery Co. plans to export its premium Fuji brand whisky to Singapore in the coming weeks, betting a weak yen and rising overseas popularity of Japanese whisky will help win customers in the Southeast Asian nation. Two brands of Fuji -- Kirin Single Grain Japanese Whiskey Fuji and Kirin Single Blended Japanese Whisky Fuji -- will be sold at around S$140 (US$100), according to the major Japanese liquor maker. The whisky is already sold in the United States, France, Australia and China. Singapore was chosen as the fifth country for the brand to enter, counting on a large population of wel...