FEATURE: Man with ADHD disorder finds path with "Brand Kochi wallets"

After years of staying away from school and grappling with social anxiety due to issues with ADHD, Shoichi Nakajima began to get recognition for his artistic creativity. When his teacher Yutaka Konishi at the Kochi City Educational Research Institute praised him for a painting he did, a door opened up to his future as an artist. In high school, but still very much a loner due to his struggles with his developmental disorder, he found amusement in using his hands to process things. Like the time he brought home an electric fan from a garbage dump and punched holes in the blades to turn it into ...