Soccer: Mitoma in strong return for Brighton, Kubo out with injury

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma made an impact in his return from a right ankle injury for Brighton, setting up the opener in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday. In an encouraging sign for fans hoping to see Mitoma in action at the World Cup starting next month, the 25-year-old speedster appeared untroubled by the injury he sustained against Brentford on Oct. 14, playing 73 minutes in his first league start. He pounced on a deflected ball and dribbled past two defenders before laying off in the box for Leandro Trossard's goal in the fifth minute at the American Express ...