Soccer: 55-yr-old Miura scores penalty for JFL oldest scorer record

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura netted a penalty for Suzuka Point Getters on Sunday to set the record for the oldest goal scorer in the fourth-tier Japan Football League at 55 years and 246 days. The former Japan forward came on in the 84th minute with his side 2-0 up away to Tiamo Hirakata and converted from the spot moments later to help claim a 3-1 win. The previous JFL oldest scoring record was 42 years and 50 days set in 2013 by Hideki Nagai then of FC Ryukyu. Miura's goal was his first since March 2017, when he was playing for Yokohama FC in the J-League second division. Affectionately called "King Kazu...