URGENT: Japan PM Kishida Cabinet's support rate rises to 37.6%

Newsfrom Japan

The support rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet slightly rose to 37.6 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, even though he continues to deal with public dissatisfaction over accelerating inflation and criticism over his handling of issues related to the controversial Unification Church. The approval rating was up from 35.0 percent in the previous poll conducted earlier this month, while the disapproval rating edged down 3.5 percentage points to 44.8 percent, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Saturday. Among those surveyed, a total of...