Japan mulls extending high-speed missile range to defend Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering extending the range of a new high-speed missile, still in the developmental stage, beyond 1,000 kilometers to better defend its remote islands including the Japanese-administered Senkakus, government sources said Sunday. The envisioned upgrade of the land-based, long-range missile will put China's coastal areas and North Korea within its range, at a time when Japan is ramping up its deterrence amid North Korean nuclear and missile threats and China's military assertiveness, the sources said. The Senkakus have long been a source of friction for Tokyo and Beijing, which clai...