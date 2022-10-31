Japan's Sept. industrial output falls 1.6% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in September fell 1.6 percent from the previous month, government data showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 98.6 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The first drop in four months followed an upwardly revised increase of 3.4 percent in August. The index of industrial shipments decreased 2.4 percent to 95.2, while that of inventories increased 3.0 percent to 103.9. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects industrial output to decline 0....