Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street late last week following strong earnings by U.S. firms including Apple Inc. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 407.84 points, or 1.50 percent, from Friday to 27,513.04. The broader Topix index was up 24.85 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,923.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, insurance, and textile and apparel issues. The U.S. dollar climbed to the upper 147 yen level after a media report saying Goldman Sachs Group Inc. econom...