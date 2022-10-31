Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors took heart from sharp gains on Wall Street late last week following solid earnings by U.S. tech giants including Apple Inc. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 424.13 points, or 1.56 percent, from Friday to 27,529.33. The broader Topix index was up 23.66 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,922.71. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, machinery, and transportation equipment issues.