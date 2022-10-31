Tokyo stocks rebound on robust tech issues, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Monday on strong technology shares following solid earnings from U.S. firms including Apple Inc., while a weak yen lifted exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 482.26 points, or 1.78 percent, from Friday at 27,587.46. The broader Topix index finished 30.38 points, or 1.60 percent, higher at 1,929.43. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, marine transportation and land transportation issues.