ANA Holdings returns to black in April-Sept. for 1st time in 3 yrs

ANA Holdings Inc. said Monday it made a net profit for the six months that ended in September, marking its first black ink in three years, as travel demand rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline posted a net profit of 19.54 billion yen (132 million) for the reporting period, a reversal from a net loss of 98.8 billion yen a year ago. Operating profit came to 31.45 billion yen, also returning to profitability from an operating loss of 116 billion yen a year earlier. Sales jumped 83.4 percent to 790.72 billion yen. Based on the improved performance, the company raised its net profit ou...