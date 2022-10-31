Halloween revelers fill Shibuya with security tight after Seoul crush

Newsfrom Japan

Halloween in Tokyo's famous Shibuya neighborhood felt like it had returned to its pre-pandemic peak Monday, as revelers including foreign tourists flocked to the popular nightlife district just days after a deadly crush marred a similar event in South Korea. Following the deaths of more than 150 people in Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon area Saturday night, Tokyo police were a major presence on Shibuya's wide avenues and tight alleys. On the iconic scramble crossing, officers constantly urged people to keep moving, while others herded crowds by forming human chains along the iconic c...