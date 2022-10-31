Panasonic to start building new EV battery factory in U.S. from Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

The battery manufacturing unit of Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Monday it will begin construction next month of a new plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles in the U.S. state of Kansas. It expects to invest up to around $4 billion for the project, widely seen as designed to supply to Tesla Inc., amid a global push to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Panasonic Energy Co. said it aims to start operating the plant in fiscal 2024 with an initial production capacity of 30 gigawatt hours. "As the global shift to EVs accelerates, we are looking into ways to strengthen our battery production...