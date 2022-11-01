Much-awaited Ghibli Park opens to fanfare in central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A theme park featuring the beloved characters of Studio Ghibli and scenes from its hit animation films such as "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away" opened Tuesday in central Japan. Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, opened three areas -- Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest -- to expectant fans of the famed animation studio, with tickets for November already sold out. Unlike Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea near the Japanese capital and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Ghibli Park has no rides but is expected to enchant visitors with artifacts and exhibi...