Tokyo stocks edge up on earnings reports as Toyota results awaited

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning on buying of issues with strong earnings results, but investors mostly took to the sidelines ahead of an earnings report from Toyota Motor Corp. and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 58.88 points, or 0.21 percent, from Monday to 27,646.34. The broader Topix index was up 8.33 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,937.76. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade, food, and iron and steel issues.