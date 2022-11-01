Japan to ask for electricity saving this winter to avoid power crunch

Newsfrom Japan

The government officially decided Tuesday to ask households and businesses across Japan to save electricity this winter following a similar request in summer amid lingering power crunch concerns. What will be the first electricity-saving request for winter in seven years will kick in from Dec. 1 through the end of March as the supply of liquefied natural gas used to fuel thermal power plants remains uncertain due to market disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan is expected to secure a reserve power supply capacity rate of 3 percent, the minimum level deemed necessary to ...