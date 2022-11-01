Japan PM Kishida to meet Toyota chief over decarbonizing auto sector

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda on Wednesday to discuss promoting decarbonization in the auto industry, the government said. Kishida sees green transformation as a critical component of his vision for a "new capitalism," and has pledged to step up efforts to achieve a carbon neutral society by 2050. The Kishida administration plans to consider in tandem with the private sector how the auto industry can lead the world in decarbonization, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the top government spokesman, said at a news conference...