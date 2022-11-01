Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Nov. 2: -- Minutes of Sept. 21-22 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan. -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to meet with Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda to discuss decarbonizing auto sector. -- Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July. -- Government to announce recipients of annual fall decorations.
