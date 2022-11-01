Tokyo stocks end slightly higher ahead of Fed's policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended modestly higher Tuesday, with many investors sitting on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, while weak earnings of Toyota Motor Corp. spurred selling in automakers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 91.46 points, or 0.33 percent, from Monday at 27,678.92. The broader Topix index finished 9.07 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 1,938.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade, food, and iron and steel issues.