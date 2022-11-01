Sony net profit up 13.5% in April-Sept. on firm music, film business

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. on Tuesday reported a net profit of 482.16 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the fiscal first half ended in September, up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, lifted by robust sales in the music and entertainment segments. The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant posted an operating profit of 651.01 billion yen for the April-September period, up 8.8 percent, on sales of 5.06 trillion yen, up 9.4 percent. For the full fiscal year, Sony raised its net profit forecast to 840 billion yen from 800 billion yen estimated in July. Sony also raised its sales outlook to 11.6 trillion...