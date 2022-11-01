JAL logs net loss in April-Sept. for 3rd straight year

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. on Tuesday logged a net loss for the six months ended in September of 2.11 billion yen ($14.22 million), reporting red ink for the third straight year, as travel demand struggled to rebound during a seventh wave of COVID-19 in the country. But the loss was substantially lower than the 104.98 billion yen logged a year earlier. Sales more than doubled to 618.52 billion yen, JAL said. JAL maintained its earnings forecast for the business year ending in March, expecting a net profit of 45 billion yen on sales of 1.4 trillion yen.