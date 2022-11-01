Japan approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for BA.5 subvariant

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's health ministry granted fast-track approval Tuesday for U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine tailored for the BA.5 subvariant now prevalent in the country. It is the second bivalent vaccine approved in Japan for the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, after the approval of Pfizer Inc.'s BA.5-tailored COVID-19 vaccine in October. Moderna's updated vaccine, which works against the Omicron subvariants and earlier strains, is for people aged 18 and above, and requires an inoculation interval of at least three months from the previous COVID-19 shot. The health minis...