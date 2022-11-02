Tokyo stocks mostly flat ahead of Fed policy meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Wednesday morning as investors refrained from active trading ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, while buying of issues linked to strong earnings forecasts supported the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 7.13 points, or 0.03 percent, from Tuesday to 27,686.05. The broader Topix index was up 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,943.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues.