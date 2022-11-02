Police search homes over 2013 murder of gyoza restaurant chain pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Police have searched the homes of a member of the founding family of the Gyoza no Ohsho fast-food chain and others in connection with the 2013 killing of its president in Kyoto, investigative sources said Wednesday. The police are looking into potential links between the family member, a former Ohsho Food Service Corp. executive in charge of accounting, and the murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of the company. A third-party committee has pointed to dubious deals between the fast-food chain and a specific business group. The police have already questioned the manager of the business gr...