Soccer: Kamada nets as Frankfurt reach Champions League last 16

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored in his third straight Champions League game on Tuesday, helping Eintracht Frankfurt reach the knockout stage with a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in Group D. Kamada slotted home a 62nd-minute penalty to level following a handball by Sebastian Coates, with Kolo Muani hitting a stunning half-volley from a tight angle 10 minutes later to send Frankfurt into the last 16. Frankfurt finished second in the group on 10 points, while Sporting, who were without Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita but led through Arthur Gomes in the 39th minute, will head to the Europa Lea...