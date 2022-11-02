Tokyo stocks end flat ahead of Fed policy meeting result

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Wednesday, with investors focusing on any hints about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its two-day policy meeting set to conclude later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 15.53 points, or 0.06 percent, from Tuesday at 27,663.39. The broader Topix index finished 1.96 points, or 0.10 percent, higher at 1,940.46. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, service, and electric power and gas issues, while mining, iron and steel, and oil and coal product issues were among the major gainers.