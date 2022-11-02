Japan eyes enhanced tax collection from smartphone game providers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering improving its tax collection from the sale of smartphone games services by targeting app distribution platform operators like Apple Inc. and Google LLC, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The envisaged plan would collect consumption tax from such major platform operators, as doing so from foreign game providers is deemed practically difficult. The government is planning to revise the country's consumption tax law in fiscal 2024 or later, the sources said. When a consumer buys an item, the total amount of money paid to its seller is for the product and the con...