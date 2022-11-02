Major China motor show postponed as "zero-COVID" policy kept

Newsfrom Japan

A major motor show originally scheduled to start on Nov. 18 in the southeastern Chinese city of Guangzhou is set to be postponed to stem coronavirus infections, an organizer said Wednesday, as China sticks to its radical "zero-COVID" policy. The Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition is a large-scale event at which major global automakers launch new models. The postponement is seen as being sure to affect the automakers' sales strategies. An industry source said a new promotion method, including wider internet usage, will be explored. With Xi Jinping maintaining the stringent anti-virus...