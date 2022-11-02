TEPCO to buy British wind farm developer Flotation Energy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it will acquire British offshore wind farm developer Flotation Energy for an undisclosed sum as it tries to ramp up its renewable energy business amid soaring fossil fuel prices. TEPCO Renewable Power Inc. will buy all of the outstanding shares in the British company from existing shareholders in its first investment in an overseas wind power business, the Japanese utility's renewable energy unit said. Flotation Energy, founded in 2018, has a wealth of experience and knowledge in developing floating offshore wind farms and plans to star...