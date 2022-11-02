Japan aging nuclear plants may be checked at least once a decade

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese authorities on Wednesday proposed that the safety of nuclear plants aged 30 years or older be checked at least once a decade to obtain approval for continued operation. The proposal from the Nuclear Regulation Authority came as the government seeks to scrap a rule that limits the operating life of reactors to a maximum of 60 years. The regulator said the proposed mandatory safety checks should also be applied to nuclear reactors in use for more than 60 years. It means that if the safety is confirmed, Japan may be able to authorize nuclear plants to run for 80 years as in the United St...