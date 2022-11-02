Skymark Airlines applies for relisting on Tokyo stock market

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc. has applied for relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the move said Wednesday, as domestic air travel rebounds following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The second-tier carrier was delisted after going bankrupt in 2015. It applied for relisting in October 2019 but withdrew the application in April 2020 as the pandemic hit global air travel. Following its bankruptcy, Skymark underwent rehabilitation with the help of its sponsors, including ANA Holdings Inc., parent of Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co. Skymark posted a net loss o...