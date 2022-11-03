FEATURE: Nursing provider doing heavy lifting with muscle-bound carers

An operator of regional nursing facilities in Japan is offering a service that takes a uniquely robust approach to caregiving by using a muscle-bound group of staff to convey a sense of security and confidence to disabled and elderly residents. The company, which runs nursing homes in the Tokai region of central Japan, has set up an in-house "bodybuilder team" and actively recruits athletically-inclined men and women to bring a younger demographic to an industry hard hit by labor shortages. "I'd like to change the image of the nursing industry by helping employees improve their appearance," sa...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society