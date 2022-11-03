Sriwijaya crash due to mechanical problems, final probe report says

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesian accident investigators on Thursday submitted their final report to parliament on last year's deadly crash of a Sriwijaya Air jet, citing mechanical problems, the pilot's complacency and confirmation bias as factors behind the tragedy. The report by the National Transportation Safety Committee will be issued to the public soon, according to chief investigator Nurcahyo Utomo. Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, with 62 passengers and crew on board, plunged into the Java Sea on Jan. 9 last year when it departed Jakarta bound for the West Kalimantan provincial capital of Pontianak. All on board w...