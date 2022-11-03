Baseball: Ichiro, Matsuzaka team up against girl's squad

Newsfrom Japan

Ichiro Suzuki took the field at Tokyo Dome on Thursday, three and a half years after playing his last professional baseball game there, as he and Daisuke Matsuzaka teamed up against a girl's squad of players from different high schools. Suzuki, a former high school pitcher who collected 4,367 hits between Japan's majors and MLB as an outfielder, pitched and batted ninth for his amateur club, Kobe Chiben, against the women's hard-ball squad. "In 2019, I played my retirement game at Tokyo Dome," Suzuki said. "It was overwhelming to come back. We played ball in a good atmosphere, although it was ...