Japan, U.S, S. Korea condemn N. Korea after launch of suspected ICBM

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, the United States and South Korea have condemned North Korea after Pyongyang test-launched six missiles, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental United States, on Thursday. North Korea, which has been test-firing missiles at an unprecedented pace this year, launched three ballistic missiles, including an apparent ICBM believed to be a Hwasong-17, in the early morning, followed by three more at night. The five others were short-range ballistic missiles. All missiles fell into the Sea of Japan. The launch of the ICBM apparently failed, ...