Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. rate hike action

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as sentiment was dented by an overnight decline on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates while saying it will continue tightening its monetary grip for a while. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 352.27 points, or 1.27 percent, from Wednesday to 27,311.12. The broader Topix index was down 14.77 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,925.69. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by glass and ceramics product, marine tra...