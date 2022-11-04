Main events scheduled for Nov. 7-13

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 7-13: Nov. 7 (Mon) -- Keidanren chief to hold press conference. Nov. 8 (Tues) -- Total lunar eclipse to occur. -- Minutes of Oct. 27-28 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan. -- Fukuoka District Court to hand down ruling on head of nursery school over death of 5-year-old boy left behind on school bus she had driven. -- Okayama Branch of Hiroshima High Court to rule on vote value disparity seen in July upper house election. Nov. 9 (Wed) -- Fukuoka High Court to rule on woman after lower court sentenced her to five years in prison for starvi...