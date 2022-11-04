Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on U.S. rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Friday, with the Nikkei briefly sliding over 2 percent, as prospects of prolonged rate hikes in the United States led to concerns of a slowdown in the world's largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 463.65 points, or 1.68 percent, from Wednesday at 27,199.74. The broader Topix index finished 25.06 points, or 1.29 percent, lower at 1,915.40. Japanese financial markets were closed Thursday due to a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by glass and ceramic product, farm and fishery, and precision instrument issu...