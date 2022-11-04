Baseball: Nippon Ham introduces former Blue Jays infielder Katoh

Newsfrom Japan

The Nippon Ham Fighters on Friday introduced newly signed utility infielder Gosuke Katoh, who finished the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse in the New York Mets organization after making his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in April. The Fighters, managed by former major league outfielder Tsuyoshi Shinjo, picked the 28-year-old Katoh in the third round of Japanese pro baseball's annual entry draft on Oct. 20. "I still can't believe this," Katoh said at a Tokyo hotel. "It's a dream come true attending a press conference here and speaking alongside manager Shinjo." Born and raised...