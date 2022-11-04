Xi vows China's commitment to opening-up amid "zero-COVID" policy

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Friday that Beijing will remain committed to its opening-up policy amid frustrations among foreign businesses over the country's radical "zero-COVID" policy, which has disrupted economic activities. China "pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up and adheres to the right course of economic globalization," Xi said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the fifth annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai. "We will step up efforts to cultivate a robust domestic market, upgrade trade in goods, develop new mechanisms for trade in servi...