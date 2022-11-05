FOCUS: Time for patience ahead for Japan economy amid low growth, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan looks set to see an extended period of low growth and a weak yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve, among major central banks in their aggressive monetary tightening, is expected to continue raising interest rates, probably slowly but to higher levels than thought before. A massive economic stimulus package with total fiscal spending worth 39.0 trillion yen ($264 billion) unveiled last month is widely expected to underpin the economy at a time when higher energy, raw material and food prices are threatening to derail a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, though many economists are skeptical t...