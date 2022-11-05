Japan asks U.S. to loosen rules around EV tax credits

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Saturday it has asked Washington to loosen new rules around electric vehicle tax credits in the United States, on the grounds that they are putting Japanese automakers at a disadvantage. The revised rules governing the tax credits for purchasing environmentally friendly vehicles, such as EVs, now require final assembly to be done in North America, limiting the range of Japanese EVs qualified for the purchase support. The Japanese government conveyed its opinion to the U.S. government on Friday, calling for a flexible application of the tax credit rules so that a wi...