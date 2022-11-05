Over 80% of Japanese adults find tobacco smoke unpleasant: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Around 83 percent of people aged 18 and older in Japan find tobacco smoke unpleasant, a recent government survey found, highlighting widespread negative sentiment among the public toward secondhand smoke. Although the government in April 2020 imposed a general ban on smoking in indoor spaces used by multiple people, nearly half of respondents answered they want stricter measures to stop secondhand smoking, according to the Cabinet Office survey released Friday. Slightly over 56 percent said they find tobacco smoke to be "unpleasant," while around 26 percent answered it was "somewhat unpleasant...