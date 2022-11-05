Baseball: Ohtani finishes behind Judge in Players Choice Awards

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani missed out on consecutive Players Choice Awards on Friday, with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge claiming the pair of accolades won last year by the Los Angeles Angels two-way star. Judge won the Player of the Year and Outstanding American League Player awards presented by the MLB Players Association after hitting an AL record 62 home runs, eclipsing Roger Maris' 61 from 1961, and also leading the league with 131 RBIs. The awards are handed out ahead of the Nov. 17 announcement of Major League Baseball's MVP awards, in which the winner of each league is determined through a v...