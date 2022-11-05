Basketball: Watanabe helps Nets overpower Hachimura's Wizards

Newsfrom Japan

Yuta Watanabe claimed bragging rights when the NBA's Japanese contingent faced off Friday, with his Brooklyn Nets winning 128-86 against a Washington Wizards side featuring national teammate Rui Hachimura. Watanabe scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench, hitting 6-for-8 from the field, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc. The 28-year-old forward scored in double digits for the second straight game after putting up 10 points in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Hachimura was kept quiet with just two points and two rebounds in his 18-minute ...