Baseball: Murakami homers as Japan's WBC team edges Nippon Ham

Newsfrom Japan

Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami hit one of the three home runs belted by Japan's World Baseball Classic team in its 5-4 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters in an exhibition game Saturday. Slugging catcher Tomoya Mori turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for Japan with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before Murakami added a solo blast into the right-field seats in the sixth at Tokyo Dome. Nippon Ham drew within a run in the eighth when Yuki Nomura had his second RBI single of the afternoon, but Taisei Ota snuffed out hopes of a comeback with a 1-2-3 ninth for Japan. Shuta Ishikawa start...