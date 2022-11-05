Soccer: New philosophy helps Marinos lay title-winning foundation

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos' 2022 J-League top-flight championship, clinched Saturday with a 3-1 win against Vissel Kobe, was the vindication of a high-octane playing style and focus on player development introduced by previous manager Ange Postecoglou and fine-tuned by current boss Kevin Muscat. The two Australians previously worked together in their home country, where Muscat was an assistant to Postecoglou at A-League club Melbourne Victory, and it was this relationship that paved the way for the former Socceroo to take the top job at Nissan Stadium. Having steered Marinos to the 2019 J-League title...